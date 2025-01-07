Samsung Galaxy S25 release date announced; how to watch online

Photo: Reuters

Samsung has announced that it will host its newest Galaxy Unpacked event at the end of this month.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will give Samsung users a look at the newest Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The South Korean company, in a video on its website announced the date of event. The short clip teasing the event opened with a woman's voice saying "Hey, when is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?", as if talking to the phone's AI assistant. The woman then continued to ask the assistant to "add it to my calendar".