Samsung Galaxy Buds 'Able': Open-ear design revealed in leaked firmware

Firmware icon reveals Samsung Galaxy Buds Able with open-ear clip design, departing from traditional in-ear Galaxy Buds 4

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Apr 2026, 2:33 PM
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Samsung is reportedly developing a new pair of wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Able featuring an open-ear design, according to firmware discovered by SammyGuru. The upcoming earbuds represent a significant departure from Samsung's traditional in-ear models like the Galaxy Buds 4.

An icon uncovered in One UI firmware reveals the Galaxy Buds Able will use a clip design that attaches to the outer ear rather than inserting into the ear canal. The speaker faces toward the ear without sealing it off, allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings while listening to audio.

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This open-ear earbud design is already popular among brands like Anker's Soundcore, Bose, and Huawei, which use similar clip-on mechanisms. The approach offers comfort for extended wear and situational awareness that traditional in-ear buds cannot provide.

Open-ear earbuds appeal to users who need environmental awareness for safety (runners, cyclists, commuters), experience discomfort with in-ear canal designs, want all-day wearability without ear fatigue, and require situational awareness in work environments.

The design trade-off typically involves reduced noise isolation compared to traditional in-ear or over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Samsung hasn't officially announced the Galaxy Buds Able, so key specifications remain unknown.

If released, the Galaxy Buds Able would diversify Samsung's audio portfolio beyond traditional Galaxy Buds models. The company currently offers multiple in-ear options with varying features and price points, but this would mark Samsung's first entry into the open-ear category.

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