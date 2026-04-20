Samsung Galaxy AI smart glasses to launch in July 2026? Here's what we know

Reports say the tech giant is developing an advanced version with an in-lens AR display and an affordable basic model, with release timed with Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Apr 2026, 1:01 PM
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Samsung is planning to release its Galaxy AI Smart Glasses in the second half of 2026, most likely in July, coinciding with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 foldable smartphones, according to a report by Geeky Gadgets.

Samsung is developing two versions of the AI smart glasses through partnerships with Google, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster:

  • Advanced model: Features an in-lens AR display for immersive augmented reality experiences

  • Affordable model: Offers basic functionality for everyday use

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The collaboration with established eyewear brands aims to address both technology enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers.

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Technical specifications

The Galaxy AI Smart Glasses will run on Android XR, Google's extended reality platform. Expected hardware specifications include a 12-megapixel camera with autofocus for image capture and AR integration, a Qualcomm AR chipset optimised for augmented reality tasks, and a 155 mAh battery designed to balance portability with daily use requirements.

AI integration?

The smart glasses will incorporate multimodal AI capabilities, including voice, vision, and gesture recognition. This aligns with Samsung's broader AI strategy, which includes development of HBM 4 memory chips for high-performance AI applications.

Samsung's approach reportedly builds on lessons learned from the Galaxy XR headset, which launched in October 2025. The company is using feedback from that device to refine the design and functionality of the AI smart glasses.

By launching the glasses alongside flagship smartphones, Samsung aims to create an integrated ecosystem of devices. The Galaxy AI Smart Glasses represent Samsung's entry into the competitive AR wearables market, positioning the company to compete with existing players like the Meta Ray-Ban in smart eyewear technology.

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