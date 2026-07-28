Samsung Flex Titanium explained: How the new Fold8 display technology works

Samsung’s latest attempt to improve the foldable screen is not a new coating or a titanium frame. Flex Titanium is a redesigned structure hidden beneath the flexible OLED panel, created to make the display stronger, slimmer and less visibly creased.

Samsung is highlighting the technology on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. Both phones use two titanium-based components underneath their inner displays, although the crease has been reduced rather than completely removed.

The display model shown during Samsung’s London briefing breaks the structure into five main layers: a protective layer at the top, ultra-thin glass, the OLED panel, a titanium-alloy film and, underneath everything, a titanium plate.

The first new component is the titanium-alloy film positioned directly below the OLED panel. Samsung says it is around one-third the thickness of an average human hair but offers 20 times greater mechanical stiffness than the polymer film previously used. In practical terms, it gives the screen firmer support without requiring a noticeably thicker display.

The second component is a flexible titanium plate beneath the display module. Samsung has cut tiny, precisely arranged holes into the folding section so that the plate can bend repeatedly despite titanium’s natural stiffness. The updated construction also allows the display module and adhesive to sit more closely together, reducing air gaps and creating more stable support when the phone is open.

Together, these layers are designed to absorb pressure and impact while controlling how the screen bends. Samsung has also adjusted the hinge, magnetic force and display tension to make opening the Fold8 models feel smoother and lighter.

The most noticeable benefit should be the crease. Samsung says Flex Titanium makes it less visible, and early hands-on coverage found it considerably harder to see than on earlier Galaxy Folds. Long-term use will determine how well that improvement holds up after thousands of folds.

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