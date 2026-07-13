Samsung Electronics to advance start of chip factory in Yongin to 2029

Under the plan, the government hopes South Korea can double its memory-chip production capacity within five years by speeding up the construction of fabs by Samsung and SK Hynix

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 13 Jul 2026, 12:54 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Samsung Electronics said on Monday it aims to bring forward the start of operations of its chip fabrication site in the city of Yongin, south of Seoul, to 2029 from 2030-2031, as it seeks to keep up with surging demand for memory chips used in AI infrastructure.

Last month, both Samsung and its South Korean rival SK Hynix announced pledges to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in expanding production capacity at home, after President Lee Jae Myung called for measures to narrow regional economic divides.

Recommended For You

Son of UAE businessman Mustafa Galadari dies at 24; funeral to be held on Sunday

Son of UAE businessman Mustafa Galadari dies at 24; funeral to be held on Sunday

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

Iran Guards say hit bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after US retaliatory strikes

US CENTCOM says Strait of Hormuz 'open to all vessels', not controlled by Iran

US CENTCOM says Strait of Hormuz 'open to all vessels', not controlled by Iran

UAE, Bahrain deal with fresh missile threats after US launches retaliatory strikes overnight

UAE, Bahrain deal with fresh missile threats after US launches retaliatory strikes overnight

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

Kuwait says three border posts, offshore oil platform attacked

 

Under the plan, the government hopes South Korea can double its memory-chip production capacity within five years by speeding up the construction of fabs by Samsung and SK Hynix in Yongin, and building a new chip cluster in Gwangju city.

Samsung Electronics "plans to begin operations at its first fabrication plant in Yongin by 2029, which is one to two years ahead of the original schedule," a spokesperson said in a statement.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE gold prices continue to trade below Dh500 per gram

2

Wall St Week Ahead: Investors to grapple with packed week of earnings, CPI, Iran headlines

3

Taaleem posts record revenue as premium school fees rise 3.5%

4

Gold prices steady in Dubai as US-Iran tension weighs

5

UAE gold prices stable, loses Dh4.75 in one week amid fragile US-Iran ceasefire