Samsung CEO TM Roh says AI must understand users ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung has officially confirmed that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel at 2pm BST, which is 5pm in the UAE.

While Samsung has not named the devices yet, its invitation carries the tagline “A New Shape Unfolds,” strongly pointing towards new foldable Galaxy products. Industry reports suggest the company could unveil its next Galaxy Z Fold models, which Samsung recently teased on social media, potentially alongside a new Galaxy Watch lineup.

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This year, however, Samsung is not framing Unpacked as just another hardware launch. In a recent statement, TM Roh, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics, argued that the next phase of artificial intelligence will not be defined by raw intelligence alone.

“AI doesn’t need to outthink you. It needs to understand you,” Roh wrote, setting out Samsung’s case for AI that works across phones, tablets, watches, TVs and connected home devices.

"AI no longer merely answers. It is entering an agentic age," Roh stated further, "taking action on our behalf while the person carries the final decision. But to act for someone, it must first know them."

The message here is that Samsung wants Galaxy AI to feel less like a chatbot and more like an invisible layer across everyday devices. Roh pointed to phones, watches and home appliances as key entry points for AI, with each device adding context about how people live, work, sleep and move.

"That is why it matters where AI meets people," Roh said. "The entry points are where AI understands a person and builds trust. The best AI experiences will come from the devices that know the user best."

That vision also explains why foldables are likely to remain central to Samsung’s AI pitch. Larger flexible screens give users more room for multitasking, editing, summarising and working with AI tools on the go. Roh said foldables “open a larger stage,” while stressing that newer models have become thinner, lighter and more immersive.

The privacy angle will also matter. The CEO said users must remain in control as AI becomes more personal, adding that Samsung Knox is designed to protect Galaxy devices and the connections between them.

For UAE consumers, the July 22 event could offer the first look at Samsung’s next major AI-powered devices before regional pre-orders begin.

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