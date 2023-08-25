Samsung announces 'Back to More of What You Love' campaign
As back-to-school season draws near, customers have a chance to enter a weekly raffle draw and win prizes for purchase of Samsung products worth Dh999 and above
Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced its much-anticipated 'Back to More of What You Love' campaign, where customers get a chance to win full house makeover with the latest innovative Samsung products and weekly prizes up to Dh10,000. Customers will receive one raffle entry for every Dh999 spent with a maximum of three raffle entries for Dh2999 and above, getting the chance to enter three times in the weekly draw and three times in the mega draw.
Shafi Alam, head of direct-to-consumer business and corporate marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "Gone are the days where back to school is only about buying school supplies, it has become a big shopping moment that bring people together post the holiday season. With the introduction of Samsung's wide array of innovative devices this year, we are announcing the 'Back to more of what you Love' campaign to enable consumers to furbish, upgrade and smartify their lives with big savings and even bigger rewards for the whole family."
The mega draw will take place on September 19, with the winner taking away the ultimate home upgrade package: with the latest Samsung innovations such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 512 GB, a Neo QLED 8K 65' TV, bespoke French Door Refrigerator as well as many more surprises. A weekly winner will also be announced every week with a Samsung surprise starting August 25.
Participation is simple. Following the purchase of Samsung products worth Dh999 or more, customers can scan the QR Code to register and get a raffle draw ticket. All Samsung.com entries will be automatically entered in the weekly and mega raffle draw, with no registration required.
For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.