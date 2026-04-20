Rumoured Apple Intelligence features for iOS 27 include nutrition scanning, contact detection

Apple is developing at least four new Apple Intelligence features for iOS 27 that will function within system apps, according to backend code discovered by Nicolás Alvarez and confirmed by MacRumors.

Apple is reportedly expanding Visual Intelligence capabilities in iOS 27, likely in preparation for upcoming AI wearable devices including smart glasses, AirPods with cameras, and a wearable AI pin or pendant.

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The enhanced Visual Intelligence will introduce at least two new capabilities:

Food Nutrition Label Scanning: Users will be able to scan nutrition labels to receive detailed information, with potential integration into the Health app. This feature could help users track dietary intake and nutritional content automatically. If true, this feature could be a game changer for fitness enthusiasts and make several apps redundant.

Contact Information Detection: The system will offer to add printed phone numbers and addresses directly to Contacts. This mirrors the existing functionality that allows Visual Intelligence to add calendar dates to the Calendar app, extending the convenience to contact management.

AI-powered Wallet and Safari tabs

The Apple Wallet app is expected to gain the ability to generate digital passes from scans of physical items like event tickets, gym membership cards, and similar documents. This feature brings Apple's offering closer to Google Wallet for Android, which already uses AI to determine pass content automatically.

As for Safari, it will reportedly introduce an AI feature that automatically names Tab Groups based on the contents of tabs within each group, eliminating the need for manual organisation and naming.

The features were identified through analysis of individual code strings, meaning exact functionality cannot be confirmed with absolute certainty. Similarly, while these capabilities are expected in iOS 27, they could potentially appear in a future point update of the operating system.

The timing aligns with Apple's development of a smarter Siri for iOS 27 that will feature deeper integration across system apps, suggesting these Apple Intelligence enhancements are part of a broader AI strategy.

Apple will unveil iOS 27 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2026, with the public release scheduled for September 2026 alongside new iPhone models.