Revolut confirms sensitive customer data breach, falling for fake government requests

The compromised data included customers' birth date, postal and email addresses, and phone numbers, as well as copies of passports and driver’s licences

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 12 Sept 2026, 9:08 PM
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British fintech Revolut confirmed that sensitive customer information was disclosed to an unauthorised third party after it received fraudulent requests sent from a legitimate government agency email domain, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Saturday.

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Here are a few details:

  • "Upon detection, we immediately blocked the address and alerted the relevant government agency as well as enforcement agencies, data protection, and financial regulators," the spokesperson said.

  • "Revolut systems and customer funds are unaffected," the spokesperson said without disclosing the exact number of individuals affected by the breach.

  • The compromised data included customers' birth date, postal and email addresses, and phone numbers, as well as copies of their identity documents including passports and driver’s licences, according to a TechCrunch report.

  • Revolut is planning for a potential public listing and aiming for a valuation of up to $200 billion.

  • It is one of the most successful European fintech companies, with no physical bank branches.

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