Presight Q2 profit rises 30% to Dh116.8 million on record domestic orders, revenue growth

Presight reported a 30.2 per cent increase in second-quarter profit after tax to Dh116.8 million, supported by strong revenue growth, record domestic order intake and continued expansion across international markets.

Revenue for the quarter rose 36.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh713.2 million, while EBITDA increased 37.4 per cent to Dh143.7 million.

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For the first half of 2026, revenue increased 28.9 per cent to Dh1.4 billion, EBITDA rose 23.2 per cent to Dh302.7 million and profit after tax climbed 19.5 per cent to Dh250.7 million.

Domestic orders reach record Dh2.5 billion

Presight recorded Dh2.5 billion in domestic renewals and new agreements during the quarter, spanning public safety, non-kinetic defence, mobility, customs, audit and SME enablement.

The company said renewal rates across major national-level programmes reached 100 per cent, supporting revenue visibility and long-term customer relationships.

Its order backlog stood at Dh4.9 billion at the end of June, up 44.3 per cent from the start of the year.

Multi-year contracts accounted for 93.5 per cent of second-quarter revenue, while Presight maintained a debt-free balance sheet with Dh2 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Operating cash flow for the quarter was Dh14.3 million.

International revenue maintains momentum

International revenue grew 19.1 per cent in the second quarter and 39.9 per cent in the first half.

Overseas markets accounted for 26.7 per cent of group revenue during the first six months, up from 24.6 per cent a year earlier.

Growth was supported by multi-year deployments in Kazakhstan, Albania, Jordan and Africa, while Presight added new engagements in Kazakhstan and Montenegro. AIQ also advanced pilot projects in three new international target markets.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, said the results demonstrated the strength of the company's growth model despite a dynamic operating environment.

He said Presight saw opportunities to deepen its position in the UAE, expand internationally and develop the next generation of agentic and sector-specific AI solutions.

AI expansion continues

During the quarter, Presight selected 12 companies for the second cohort of its AI Accelerator Programme.

The company also showcased its AI-Native Workforce Lab at the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs' Agentic Government Retreat, where 94 representatives from 24 government entities used Presight's sovereign AI platform to design, train and deploy 118 AI agents across 21 workflows.

Presight maintained its medium-term guidance for 2025 to 2029, targeting revenue compound annual growth of 20 to 25 per cent, EBITDA growth of 23 to 28 per cent and profit after tax growth of 21 to 26 per cent.