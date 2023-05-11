Pixel 7a, the Fold and Pixel Tablet: Google's new gadgets you need to know about

From specs to arrival date and pricing, here's a ready reckoner on the cool devices Google has unveiled at its annual developers conference

FILE/AP

By Web Desk and Agencies Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 2:52 PM Last updated: Thu 11 May 2023, 2:59 PM

Google has unveiled new Pixel devices, including a $1,799 foldable smartphone with a bendable screen that is the size of a tablet computer when opened.

"You're getting the best of both worlds," Google senior vice president of devices Rick Osterloh said of the Fold at the tech giant's annual developers conference in Silicon Valley on Wednesday.

"It's a powerful smartphone when it's convenient and an immersive tablet when you need one."

Google also added a new tablet and a lower-priced version of its flagship smartphone to the Pixel lineup.

Google Pixel Fold

The $1,799 Fold is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping next month, according to a Google blog.

"Fast and secure", Pixel Fold has "a familiar smartphone silhouette that fits in the palm of your hand", the blog said. If flipped open, "it will reveal a 7.6-inch screen with a thinner profile than any other foldable phone in the market", it added.

The tech giant said it didn't compromise on form and function for the design. "Many of the Pixel components — from camera, battery, speakers and haptics technology — were cleverly redesigned to fit within the thin design."

When closed, the exterior screen will let a user do all the usual tasks expected from a Pixel phone — like responding to messages, browsing Chrome or using Call Assist features.

When fully open, the interior screen gives a user all the benefits of a tablet, with popular apps optimised to take full advantage of the larger screen, Google said.

And with the "Rear Camera Selfie", a user can get a high-quality selfie. "Use the exterior screen as your viewfinder and the 48-megapixel main camera to get an amazing selfie," Google said.

Pixel 7a

It is Google's latest A-Series phone that is packed with "many of the must-have features of our premium phones that are now available on an A-series phone for the first time — like Face Unlock, 8GB of RAM, an up to 90Hz Smooth Display and wireless charging", according to the tech giant. Pixel 7a starts at $499, and goes on sale on May 11.

It has the same familiar design as Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, with "its iconic Pixel camera bar and smooth, sculpted surfaces", Google said.

"You can choose from four colors to suit your style: Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral.3 We're even launching Pixel Buds A-Series in a new color, Sea."

Google also promised an upgraded camera system, with the main camera featuring a 72% larger sensor than Pixel 6a. It has an all-new 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, "so you can capture more in your shots". A user will "even be able to capture 4K video with the all-new, 13-megapixel front camera", Google said.

Pixel Tablet

It is being touted as a premium tablet for all entertainment needs, with an 11-inch display and four built-in speakers.

"The Pixel Tablet looks and feels great — with its fresh colors (Porcelain, Hazel and Rose) and rounded edges," Google said in a separate blog.

"We worked closely with the Android team so the apps you love — like YouTube, Spotify, Disney+ and more — look better and are easier to browse on the big(ger) screen. Not sure what to watch? Pixel Tablet comes with the Google TV app optimized for the larger screen, so you can always find something."

Then there are AI-powered features and more to "help you get more done" — from working on the go to keeping in touch with family and friends, according to Google.

It will arrive on June 20. Price starts at $499.