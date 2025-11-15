Look: Kids learn to create, design ‘robotic hands’ at Sharjah book fair

Using simple daily materials like cardboards, double-sided tape, straws, strings and stickers, young visitors at the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) learned basic lessons in prosthetics and designing robotic hands.

The kids attended the ‘Autonomous Hands’ workshop, one of the many interactive events at SIBF, where they transformed static paper cutouts into “motion-filled, expressive characters” — further enhancing their creativity and imagination.

For 13-year-old Abdul Hadi, it was a day of "picking up the basics of robotics". After the workshop, he said: “I wanted to make a bigger one now, maybe one that can pick up small things – like a real robot arm.”

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Mansoor, a Grade 3 student, was “amazed.” He said, “It was amazing to see my hand move when I pulled the strings. It felt like I made my own robot.”

It was pure delight for five-year-old Rahma, who said: “My robot hand waved! Next time, I will make it say 'hello'.”

Robotics workshop

Explaining the concept behind the workshop, one of the facilitators said: “The idea was to show children that robotics isn’t just about wires and codes.

“With simple tools and creativity, they can animate something of their own making. These little paper hands may look simple but they illustrate the same basic principles used in prosthetics and robotic design,” the workshop facilitator added.

“The interactive workshop introduced children to the art of blending science and creativity, allowing them to make “living” hands that moved and made sounds.”

How to make lava lamps

At another workshop, kids learned how to make lava lamps. The workshop was inspired by Thomas M. Willet's novel Lava Lamp.

The session trainers helped the young participants set up the fun lamp. They were given a clear plastic cup half filled with water and cooking oil over it. Blue food colouring was then poured into the fluid through a funnel.

The children were then each given quarter of a sparking tablet to put into liquid mixture. The moment the tablet was dunked, it created a lava-like fountain, complete with sparkling blue bubbles that lit up the surface like tiny shimmering blue lamps.

“Lava lamp is meant to teach the children about the density and chemical action of the water in the oil. It becomes like a mounting lava when you use the three ingredients. Since water is denser than oil, it will settle to the bottom but the bubbles of carbon dioxide gas from the tablet will rise and pop on the surface,” explained Bernie Francie, the workshop facilitator.

Dancing neon lights

Meanwhile, a burst of colour and energy swept across the Outdoor Theatre at SIBF as ‘Dancing Lights’, a four-member LED dance troupe, delivered a high-tempo performance that had children and parents stomping their feet.

Dressed in neon-lit costumes glowing in shades of blue, green, red, pink and yellow, the dancers moved in crisp synchronicity to a medley of pop tune hits, including Michael Jackson’s Dangerous, Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling, and Black Eyed Peas’ Pump It.

The stage transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour. The choreography was sharp and dynamic, and the children in the audience danced along to cap a day packed with fun workshops.

Happening until Sunday

There’s still time to catch fun activities at SIBF that runs until Sunday, November 16, at Expo Centre Sharjah.