Parents in UAE reveal what their teens ask AI as Meta rolls out safety feature

What are children really asking artificial intelligence these days? From homework and math problems to global conflicts and everyday advice, parents in the UAE said that the questions are not what they expected.

With teenagers turning to AI for answers, a new feature by Meta is now giving parents a glimpse into those interactions. The tool, called 'Insights', shows the general topics teens have discussed with AI over the past seven days, without revealing their private conversations.

For many parents, this is less about monitoring and more about finally understanding how their children are using the technology.

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From homework to world events

Dubai expat Fatima A. said that she has started noticing her son asking questions beyond just schoolwork.

The Abu Hail resident, who is a mum to a 14-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl, noted: “Sometimes it’s normal things like science or English, or help with presentations, but recently I saw him asking about words like ‘ceasefire’ and what is happening between Iran, the US and Israel.

Fatima said this made her realise how much children are picking up from current events, often without fully understanding them. “I don’t mind him learning, but I want to know what he is understanding from it. If I can see the topics, I can sit with him and explain properly,” she added.

Fatima is not interested in reading his chats, but having an idea of what he is asking is enough. “At least I will know what he is asking and what [kind of] responses he is getting,” she said.

‘They don’t even try first’

Meanwhile, Sharjah resident Hamam El Sharif said his children are using AI for both learning and shortcuts. “They ask about news also, like why countries are fighting or what a ceasefire means, which is good because they should understand the world,” said.

The Indian father of two teenagers, aged 13 and 16, said that the bigger concern is how easily children rely on AI for schoolwork. “Even simple math problems, they just type it into AI and get the answer. Earlier, we had to sit and solve it ourselves. Now they don't even try first,” he said.

Hamam said that he has also seen them use AI to write answers and summaries without putting in their own effort. “It is a bit frustrating because their thinking process reduces. If everything comes instantly, their brain doesn’t develop the same way,” he added.

However, he also believes tools like this can help parents guide their children better. “If I know what they are asking, I can guide them. I can tell them to try first, then use AI. That’s where this kind of tool can help,” he said.

Mix of help and influence

Amna S, mother of a 17-year-old girl, said that her daughter uses AI for a wide range of questions, from studies to everyday situations. “She asks for help with homework, like explaining difficult topics or checking answers, and sometimes even uses it for creative writing or learning something new,” she said.

But Amna said she has also noticed her daughter turning to AI for advice. “At times she asks what to say in certain situations or how to respond to friends. It’s like they are using AI for guidance also,” she said.

She believes the new feature could help parents stay involved without being involved. “If it just shows topics, that is fine. Kids need some space also, but at least we can understand how they are using it and guide them properly,” she said. “AI is not going away. So the least we can do as parents is stay aware and talk to our children about it.”