Overheating, colour change: iPhone 15 users report multiple issues with newest Apple device

The new range of models has been dogged by many problems since its release on September 22

Tech giant Apple launched its latest offering — the iPhone 15 — on September 12 — with customers getting their hands on the new model on September 22, including in the UAE.

The new variation of the popular phone sold like hotcakes with malls in Dubai witnessing long queues of buyers.

In case you missed it, tourists have been flying in to purchase the handsets in bulk, while many others are reselling the devices online for almost 50% more than the original price.

And while most of them are happy and proud to own the brand new set, users worldwide are reporting multiple issues.

Here, we take a look at some of the issues:

Overheating

A lot of users have complained about the variants of the iPhone 15 — Pro and Pro Max — overheating. The tech giant has been getting a lot of feedback on this issue on their community forum with one of the users writing: "I’ve recently purchased the new iPhone 15 pro max and it is heating up even when I’m not using it. I was wondering if anyone else is having this issue or if it maybe a setting that is causing it that I can turn off?"

Another user wrote: "I just got the IPhone 15 Pro today and it’s so hot i can’t even hold it for very long!"

Apple is yet to comment on the issue but an Apple expert said on medium.com: "My survey indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro series overheating issues are unrelated to TSMC’s advanced 3nm node. The primary cause is more likely the compromises made in the thermal system design to achieve a lighter weight, such as the reduced heat dissipation area and the use of a titanium frame, which negatively impacts thermal efficiency.

"It’s expected that Apple will address this through software updates, but improvements may be limited unless Apple lowers processor performance. If Apple does not properly address this issue, it could negatively impact shipments over the product life cycle of the iPhone 15 Pro series."

Data transfer

Some loyal iPhone users have reportedly said that they had trouble transfering their data from their old iPhone to the new one. The tech giant immediately issued a iOS 17.0.2 software update but the issues remained. Apple have said that users need to put the device into Device Firmware Update mode and restore it using a computer.

Titanium frame changing colour

Some users have reported that the titanium frame, a new feature, is changing colour. Apple itself said in its support document that fingerprints may cause the metal to change colour. Luckily enough, Apple also has the remedy for it. Apple said that the change in colour is because of oil from the skin coming in contact with the frame and added that the original colour can be restored by wiping the gadget with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth.

