Oura Ring 5 UAE price revealed: Everything new in Oura's smallest smart ring yet

The new Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than its predecessor and introduces proactive health insights, workout tracking, and enhanced battery performance

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 31 May 2026, 3:05 PM
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The smart ring market just got a major upgrade. Oura has officially unveiled the Oura Ring 5, its smallest and most advanced wearable yet, bringing improved health tracking, longer battery life, and a more compact design to users in the UAE.

Built on more than 13 years of research and development, the new Oura Ring 5 is designed to deliver deeper health insights while remaining virtually invisible on your finger. The company says the latest generation is 40 per cent smaller than the Oura Ring 4, measuring just 6.09mm wide and 2.28mm thick, making it the smallest smart ring currently available.

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Despite its reduced size, Oura claims there are no compromises when it comes to performance. The ring features a completely redesigned sensing system with low-profile sensor domes and 12 signal pathways, helping improve accuracy across different skin tones and finger types. According to the company, the device can capture pulse signals up to 100 times stronger than many wrist-based wearables.

The Oura Ring 5 is crafted from scratch-resistant titanium and comes in six finishes: Gold, Deep Rose, Brushed Silver, Stealth, Black, and Silver. It's also waterproof up to 100 metres, making it suitable for swimming, workouts, and everyday wear.

Battery life remains one of the ring's biggest selling points. Oura says the Ring 5 can last between six and nine days on a single charge despite its smaller footprint. An optional charging case, sold separately, can extend usage to up to a month while travelling.

Alongside the new hardware, Oura is rolling out several software upgrades. The headline feature is Health Radar, a proactive monitoring tool that continuously analyses cardiovascular and respiratory signals to identify meaningful health trends. It includes Blood Pressure Signals and Nighttime Breathing insights, both of which will begin rolling out to UAE users in June 2026.

Other additions include GLP-1 Insights for medication tracking, Live Activity Tracking for real-time workout metrics, enhanced privacy controls, and a new Locate feature for finding misplaced rings and charging cases.

The Oura Ring 5 is now available for pre-order in the UAE, with prices starting from Dh1,599.

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