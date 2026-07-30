Oura Ring 5 review: The wellness wearable you may actually keep wearing

The first thing I noticed about the Oura Ring 5, in fact, even the Oura Ring 4 which I previously owned, is that it feels like jewellery that happens to be smart.

That matters more than it sounds because most wearables ask for space on your wrist, attention on a screen, and a certain amount of tolerance while sleeping. The Oura Ring 5 takes a quieter route wherein you put it on, forget about it for most of the day, and return to the app when you actually want to understand what your body has been doing in the background.

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For general tech users in the UAE, that is probably its biggest strength. This is not a smartwatch replacement in the traditional sense. There is no display, no flood of notifications, no app grid, and no constant buzzing. Instead, the Ring 5 focuses on sleep, recovery, stress, heart rate, temperature trends and daily readiness. In simple terms, it is less about telling you to move right now and more about helping you understand how well you are coping with life.

The design is the main reason this product works so well. Oura has made the Ring 5 40 per cent smaller and lighter than before, and that makes a real difference when you are wearing it all day and night. It sits discreetly on the finger, looks premium, does not scream “gadget” in the way many fitness trackers do, and lasts for 8-9 days on a single charge. Whether you are at work, at dinner, travelling, or sleeping, it blends in easily. And the best thing? Your wrists don't feel like a display for accessories and tech products.

That extends to how comfortable the Ring 5 really is. Wearing a smartwatch to bed can feel annoying, especially if you already have a large phone, laptop, and screen-heavy lifestyle. The Oura Ring 5 avoids that problem. It is the kind of device that makes health tracking feel passive rather than demanding.

The app is also one of Oura’s biggest advantages. The scores are easy to understand, especially Sleep and Readiness, and the insights feel more polished than most health dashboards. Instead of throwing raw data at you, Oura tries to explain what it means. On tired mornings, late nights, or stressful workdays, that context can be genuinely useful. It pushes you to do better, at least, for me because I constantly want better numbers.

That said, this is still a premium wellness gadget. In the UAE, the price starts at around Dh1,599 and goes higher depending on the finish. On top of that, the best parts of the experience require an Oura membership. That makes the value question impossible to ignore.

It is also not the best choice for serious athletes who want live workout stats, a display, or the most detailed exercise tracking. For that, a Garmin, Apple Watch, or Samsung Galaxy Watch still makes more sense.

But as a health tracker you can actually live with, the Oura Ring 5 is excellent. It is stylish, comfortable, discreet, and genuinely useful if you care about sleep and recovery. The biggest compliment I can give it is this: after a few days, it stopped feeling like another device I had to manage and started feeling like something I simply wore. And it is quite stylish.