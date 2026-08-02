OPPO Reno16 Series launches in UAE from Dh1,799, alongside Dh499 Bubble accessory

OPPO has launched the Reno16 Series in the UAE, bringing three new smartphones and a creator-focused magnetic accessory that aims to enhance mobile photography and videography.

The range includes the Reno16 Pro 5G, Reno16 5G and Reno16 F 5G. All three feature OPPO’s new design language, while the Pop White editions use HoloVerse 3D Technology to create a planet-like pattern that appears to float above the rear panel. The Reno16 and Reno16 Pro have compact 6.32-inch displays, while the Reno16 F moves up to 6.57 inches.

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Photography remains the focus as the Reno16 Pro leads with a 200MP main camera, while the series offers 50MP ultra-wide selfie cameras and approximately 3.5x telephoto portrait cameras. New creative features include Pop Cam’s Digicam, Instant Film and Light Leak effects, AI Remix Collage, Popout Collage 2.0, 4K Auto Straighten Video and Dual View Video 2.0.

ColorOS 16 adds AI Mind Space, a dedicated AI Snap Key, AI Bill Manager, AI Mind Pilot and visual menu translation. The Reno16 Pro runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 8550 Super platform, while the standard Reno16 uses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Battery capacities start at up to 6,700mAh, rising to 7,000mAh on the Reno16 F, with up to 80W SUPERVOOC charging depending on the model and market.

The other headline is OPPO Bubble, priced at Dh499. The magnetic AMOLED accessory works as a live rear-camera monitor and remote shutter from up to 10 metres away. It can also display personalised pictures, animations, text and colours.

UAE pricing starts at Dh1,799 for the Reno16 F, rising to Dh2,499 for the Reno16 and Dh3,299 for the Reno16 Pro. Pre-orders run until August 6, with complimentary earbuds, a magnetic case and extended protection included depending on the model.

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