OPPO Reno16 5G review: Big battery, bold design, but is it worth Dh2,499?

The OPPO Reno16 5G makes a strong first impression, especially its Pop White version, on which the 3D Pop Planet finish creates the illusion of a design floating above the rear panel, changing subtly as light moves across it. It is playful without being extra and gives the Reno16 an identity beyond yet another oversized camera island.

The rest of the hardware is similarly well judged. Its 6.32-inch AMOLED display makes the phone compact by current standards, while the aluminium frame and flat sides provide a reassuring grip. Twilight Violet and Dream Purple weigh around 182g, while the more elaborate Pop White model comes in at approximately 193g. The 120Hz panel is bright, sharp and fluid, although that is now expected at this price rather than a reason to buy the phone by itself.

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As for the camera, the Reno16 combines 50MP main, ultra-wide and 3.5x telephoto cameras with a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera. Images are generally detailed and pleasing, while the telephoto lens gives the phone more flexibility than many mid-range alternatives. I would stop short of calling it a class-leading camera phone, but it rarely feels compromised during everyday shooting.

The more interesting story begins after pressing the shutter. Pop Cam adds Digicam, Instant Film and Light Leak treatments directly inside the camera app, while AI Remix Collage can turn subjects from photos or videos into animated stickers. Popout 2.0, Dual-View Video and 4K Auto Straighten Video will not be used every day, but they feel designed around how people create Reels, travel clips and social posts, not simply added to fill an AI features list.

Performance is smooth across regular use, multitasking and casual gaming. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is capable, but this is where the Dh2,499 price becomes harder to ignore. Independent testing consistently finds the Reno16 polished in daily use but behind performance-focused rivals during intensive gaming and sustained workloads. The 6,700mAh battery is far less contentious: it comfortably handles a full day, while 80W charging can refill it in around an hour under suitable conditions.

Then there is the Dh499 OPPO Bubble. The magnetic AMOLED accessory acts as a live rear-camera monitor and remote shutter, allowing users to frame themselves from up to 10 metres away. It still feels like a first-generation product and works best with OPPO’s magnetic case, but it is more useful than its digital-badge styling initially suggests. For solo creators and travellers, it may be the greatest tech add-on this year, and not limited only to the Reno 16 series. That means, you can also use it with other compatible devices.

The Reno16's assignment isn't to lure in premium device users; instead, this stylish, camera-focused mid-ranger has excellent endurance and creative tools that offer more substance than expected. Buyers chasing raw power can do better, but those prioritising design and an approachable creator experience on a mid-range budget will find plenty to like.

UAE pricing starts at Dh1,799 for the Reno16 F, rising to Dh2,499 for the Reno16 and Dh3,299 for the Reno16 Pro. Pre-orders run until August 6, with complimentary earbuds, a magnetic case and extended protection included depending on the model.

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