OPPO launches Reno8 T 5G with 108mp portrait camera and 120Hz curved screen for a levelled-up experience alongside OPPO Enco Air3 wireless earbuds
OPPO recently announced the newest addition to its popular Reno8 series, OPPO Reno8 T 5G, across the GCC region in an online streamed format. In addition, the global technology brand has also launched wireless earbuds, OPPO Enco Air3, as part of the brand’s growing IoT line-up.
Featuring a dual micro-curved design, the Reno8 T 5G offers an all-new premium look with a 120Hz 3D curved screen and 3D back cover. The smartphone also introduces an ultra-clear imaging system backed by a 108mp portrait camera that delivers high-resolution photos with unprecedented detail. Together with upgraded 67W supervooctm charging, a 4,800mAh large battery, the Bbttery health engine, ColorOS 13, and more, the Reno8 T 5G delivers a leap in user experience.
108mp portrait camera and ultra-clear imaging system for major portrait upgrades
The Reno8 T 5G implements OPPO's first 108mp portrait camera. It also features an exclusive 40x microlens and a 2mp depth camera, together with a 32mp selfie camera for an upgraded photography experience throughout. By utilising nonapixel plus binning technology and OPPO's AI portrait super resolution algorithm, the 108mp portrait camera captures ultra-clear, high-resolution images in any scenario, providing users with more possibilities for cropping and editing. With up to 40 times magnification, the microlens also offers exceptional detail for users when exploring the microscopic world beyond the naked eye.
Based on this powerful camera setup, the Reno8 T 5G provides a range of portrait features, including selfie HDR, bokeh flare portrait, dual-view video and more, each of which empower users to capture professional-quality photos that express their own style and creativity.
120Hz 3D curved design refreshes appearance and visual experience
The Reno8 T 5G offers the best in visual design, physical comfort, and content viewing with its 120Hz 3D curved screen and 3D back cover.
Featuring a precise 56-degree curve and an arc height of 1.9 mm, the screen strikes the perfect balance between providing an immersive visual experience and a comfortable grip while also reducing screen mis-touches and minimising screen damage. The 6.7 inch large Amoled display's 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 2.32 mm lower bezel also ensure more user immersion when engaging with any content.
With a 120Hz ultra high refresh rate and a 120Hz touching sampling rate that can be increased to 1,000Hz instantaneous sampling rate in certain game scenarios, the screen is super smooth and responsive. The one billion colour display and FHD+ resolution deliver ultra-realistic colours and extra-clear details, while AI adaptive eye protection system maintains users' eye health. The 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming is also supported on Reno8 T 5G. Compared with the industry-standard 480Hz dimming, 2,160Hz PWM dimming can help reduce eye fatigue caused by low-frequency flickers.
Users will also enjoy true peace of mind thanks to a twice-strengthened tempered DT-Star2 protective glass on the front screen that has been put through 23 reliability tests covering five different dimensions. What's more, each device is subject to more than 320 thorough quality tests and over 110 extreme reliability tests to ensure maximum durability.
The phone is available in two colour finishes sunrise gold and midnight black both of which utilise the iconic OPPO glow process to add a shimmering crystal effect to the 3D back cover while keeping it fingerprint-free. Weighing just 171 g and measuring about 7.7 mm in thickness, the smartphone provides a lightweight user experience.
All-round performance powered by hardware and software enhancements
Notable upgrades in flash charging and battery mean that the Reno8 T 5G can be charged to 100 per cent in 44 minutes using 67W Supervooctm. After a full charge, the 4,800mAh large battery can provide up to 389 hours of standby. Additionally, OPPO's self-developed battery health engine can extend the Reno8 T 5G's battery lifespan to up to 1,600 charging cycles, twice the industry average of 800 charging cycles. What's more, the five-layer charging protection ensures that super-fast charging is even safer to use.
On the performance side, the Reno8 T 5G is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256gb of storage, and supports up to 1TB SD card expansion. Up to 8gb of additional virtual RAM can also be added using OPPO's RAM expansion function. The all-round smoothness of the Reno8 T 5G is further complemented by OPPO's self-developed dynamic computing engine, which ensures a longer stable user experience under heavy computing loads. On a Reno8 T 5G with 8gb RAM, up to 20+ apps can be kept running in the background at one time. This long-term fluency has passed the 48-month fluency protection test in the OPPO lab.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform, the Reno8 T 5G delivers powerful and efficient 5G performance for everyday use and comes equipped with dual stereo speakers and 200 per cent ultra volume mode for surround sound with enhanced quality and volume.
Smart experiences and safety with the new ColorOS 13
Pre-installed with the latest ColorOS 13, the Reno8 T 5G delivers a smart and secure android experience straight out of the box. Users can now control Spotify through the smart always-on display without having to unlock the phone.
When it comes to privacy, five-grade access control with a set of easy-to-use features gives users clear control over privacy permissions on the Reno8 T 5G. Auto pixelate can recognise and blur usernames and avatars in chat screenshots with just one tap, and the upgraded private safe also provides a higher level of security for password-protected data. Thanks to these features, the phone has been certificated by authoritative third parties such as ISO, TRUSTe and ePrivacy.
OPPO Enco Air3 wireless earbuds with HiFi5 DSP and bluetooth 5.3
Launching alongside the Reno8 T series is the OPPO Enco Air3, a pair of wireless audio earbuds with an attractive design, great value, and spectacular specs for audiovisual entertainment. The first earbuds in their price range to include a HiFi5 DSP module, OPPO Enco Air3 don't just deliver a longer battery and better sound quality than its predecessors, it also handles OPPO alive audio processing in the earbuds themselves, for a more immersive, three-dimensional listening experience. The Enco Air3 also boast a design aesthetic inspired by jewels, 25 hours of battery life, and noise cancellation for phone calls. Beyond audio, OPPO Enco Air3 adopts the newest-generation Bluetooth 5.3 low-latency transmission, and supports double-tap to control camera, and dual device seamless switching, where users can connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time and easily switch between them without manually changing device settings.
OPPO Reno8 T
Packing an unprecedented 100mp main camera, a 32mp front camera, and a 40-times magnification microlens in the luxurious fibreglass-leather design, the OPPO Reno8 T will surely turn heads. On top of this, the updated orbit light provides different notification settings that can be personalised with your own choice of colour.
Market availability
The Reno8 T series and OPPO Enco Air3 has been available from February 28 across the region. The Reno8 T 5G is priced at Dh1,499, the Reno8 T is priced at Dh1,099, and the OPPO Enco Air3 is priced at AEDh199.
Consumers who pre-order the Reno8T 5G will receive a complementary 12-month extended warranty as well as the OPPO Enco Buds2.
Finally, to give back to OPPO fans across the region with even more reasons to purchase the Reno8 T series, OPPO has launched an exciting social media competition, where 10 lucky winners will receive cashback on their purchases. Running from 22nd February until 29th March, participants need to purchase a Reno8 T series smartphone and share their experience on social media using @OPPOArabia and #ReasonsToBuyReno8T for a chance to win.