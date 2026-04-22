Oppo Find X9 Ultra unveiled: Top features, UAE price and availability

Oppo has officially unveiled the Find X9 Ultra, a camera-focused flagship that the company is marketing as "your next camera" rather than just another smartphone upgrade.

The headliner is the five-lens rear camera system. Two 200MP sensors — a 1/1.12-inch Sony LYTIA 901 main camera and a 3x telephoto — lead the pack, designed to deliver exceptional quality at mid-range distances. The 3x telephoto doubles as a macro lens for close-up shots.

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The standout feature is the industry-first 50MP 10x telephoto using Oppo's Quintuple Prism Reflection Periscope Structure, which maintains light purity through extended zoom. It's paired with sensor shift optical stabilisation for steady long-range shots, putting several premium phones' lenses, including Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra's 5x telephoto, to the test.

A 50MP ultra-wide camera reportedly captures 56 per cent more light than the X8 Ultra's equivalent, improving low-light cityscape photography. The fifth lens is a True Color camera that analyses scenes for accurate colour reproduction, similar to Google Pixel's approach to skin tones.

Photography enthusiasts can opt for the Hasselblad Earth Explorer Kit, which includes a camera grip with a two-stage shutter button and a 300mm teleconverter. Mounted on the 3x telephoto, it produces an effective 13x zoom for distant subjects.

Video capabilities include 4K 60fps Dolby Vision across all cameras and 8K 30fps recording on both 200MP sensors, exclusive to the X9 Ultra.

Battery life sees a significant jump from the X8 Ultra's 6,100mAh to 7,050mAh, with Oppo claiming up to 31 hours of YouTube playback. Charging remains at 100W wired and 50W wireless.

Other upgrades include a brighter display peaking at 3,600 nits (up from 2,500 nits), a 144Hz refresh rate, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

The X9 Ultra launches globally on May 8, following its April 21 unveiling in Chengdu, China. Unlike its China-exclusive predecessor, this model will release worldwide simultaneously, though UAE availability and pricing remain unconfirmed.

In China, however, the phone starts from CNY 7,499, which is approximately Dh4,037. But the UK price of £1,449 indicates a higher launch price in the UAE.