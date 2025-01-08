Opening up the era - defining power of AI to everyone

ASUS puts AI within reach of everyone with its always incredible Copilot+ PC lineup and other innovations at CES 2025

ASUS announces a significant expansion of its innovative Copilot+ PC lineup at CES 2025, the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs, bringing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to users in every segment - empowering more people than ever to embrace the exciting and burgeoning era of AI. As AI reshapes both how people interact with technology and their expectations of what a computer should be, our all-new Copilot+ PC lineup is designed to meet the growing demand for more affordable, more efficient, more secure and faster laptops that elevate both personal and professional workflows. Powered by the latest AI-enabled processors from Qualcomm, AMD and Intel, and available in a diverse range of styles and form factors, ASUS is leading the charge in making AI technology universally accessible.

Through the introduction of new model and the expansion of existing product lines, ASUS is asserting its commitment to pioneering AI-enabled computing without limits.

With powerful performance, extended battery life, premium designs and a customizable Copilot key, the latest ASUS Zenbook Copilot+ PCs deliver enviable speed and power, allowing users to experience AI-enabled productivity and creativity like never before - unleashing cutting-edge AI tools that simplify tasks, boost productivity and enhance security.

With the introduction of the all-new ASUS Zenbook A14 model and Refreshed ASUS Zenbook Duo and ASUS Zenbook 14 - our models are powered by the latest processors which deliver a significant leap in performance, giving up to 45 TOPS AI performance and extended battery life - to offer instant responsiveness and exceptional speed for handling multitasking workloads.

AI power, unleashed: ASUS Zenbook A14 (UX3407)– A Powerful and Lightest Snapdragon processors

At just under a kilogram, Zenbook A14 is the world's lightest Copilot+ PC. It's born to go places - and engineered for ultimate mobility. The Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X processors with advanced on-device AI capabilities unleash the full benefits of a Copilot+ PC and empower modern lifestyles with up to 32-hour, multi-working-day battery life and a full array of I/O ports. The all-new tone-on-tone minimalist design features colors and materials inspired by nature - and it's the first laptop where ASUS has used Ceraluminum for the entire chassis, including the lid, the keyboard area, and the base. Ceraluminum is our amazing anti-wear, scratch-resistant and smudge-free material that's 30 per cent lighter than anodized aluminum - a key factor in the laptop's reduced weight compared to the previous generation.

Refreshed Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA) & ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA): Supercharged AI experience with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2)

ASUS Zenbook Duo (UX8406CA)

The revolutionary dual-screen Zenbook DUO, with its twin 14-inch 16:10 3K 120Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreens, expertly combines AI benefits with versatile multiple modes - Dual Screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Screen Sharing - and superb mobility. Measuring only 14.6mm thin and weighing just 1.35kg , enhanced AI performance is delivered by up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) with integrated NPU. It also features a large-capacity 75Wh battery and includes a comprehensive array of I/O ports. The easy-to-use Zenbook DUO maximises productivity, with zero fuss.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3405CA)

Zenbook 14 takes sophistication to a whole new level, with an environmentally conscious thin-and-light design. It amplifies AI efficiency with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) and Intel Arc graphics and offers an immersive experience with its vivid 14-inch 3K 120Hz 16:10 ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen and powerful super-linear speakers.

Refreshed ASUS Zenbook 14 now with the power of AMD Ryzen AI

The latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 series enables premium AI for everyone, offering up to 50 TOPS AI performance from the latest XDNA 2 NPU architecture, which boosts the Copilot+ PC experience in the refreshed model.

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UM3406KA)

The sleek and sophisticated ASUS Zenbook 14 ultraportable elevates every experience. Its thin-and-light design houses the power of up to the latest AI-enabled AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, with a 50 TOPS NPU to make AI tools fly, along with AMD Radeon graphics and a 14-inch 3K 120Hz 16:10 OLED NanoEdge display.

ASUS NUC Series: AI-Optimized Performance in a Compact Form

ASUS has elevated compact, AI-enhanced computing with the NUC 15 Pro Mini PC. Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) and featuring Intel AI Boost, the NUC 15 Pro combines superior performance with a space-saving design, optimal for high-demand business environments. Designed for integration efficiency and effortless connectivity, it offers ultra-fast Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth® 5.4 to support AI-optimised businesses. Additionally, ASUS Power Sync enables users to simultaneously power on/off the NUC 15 Pro and compatible ASUS monitors, creating a more integrated, energy-efficient workspace.

Enhanced with tool-less upgradability and Intel vPro technology for secure, remote management, this device provides a comprehensive solution for enterprises aiming to streamline IT infrastructure while maintaining robust data security. With support for up to four 4K displays, a power-conscious design, and military-grade durability, the NUC 15 Pro delivers impressive visual and productivity capabilities in a minimal footprint.

For those seeking heightened performance, the NUC 15 Pro+ features an advanced Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) and supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, delivering peak AI-driven power. Enhanced cooling technology supports high-demand workloads, ideal for professionals needing continuous reliability and speed in a compact format.

The NUC 14 Pro AI+ mini PC combines advanced computing power with a dedicated Copilot button for quick AI access, delivering fast and intelligent Windows experiences. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor (Series 2) and featuring LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s memory, it excels in bandwidth-intensive applications and AI model inference. Built-in microphones and speakers enable seamless voice command execution, while a sustainable E-ink display on top offers personalization options.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN54: Compact Yet Powerful AI-Powered Mini PC

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN54 Mini PC revolutionizes compact computing, offering high-level AI performance in an ultra-compact 0.5L chassis. Powered by AMD's latest Ryzen™ AI 7 350 processor with 45+ NPU TOPS, the ExpertCenter PN54 addresses everyday computing challenges with intelligent adaptability for productivity, creative work, and entertainment. It delivers robust AI acceleration and exceptional multitasking capabilities, ideal for diverse needs from content creation to gaming.

Packed with six USB ports, dual 2.5G LAN ports, and Wi-Fi 7, the ExpertCenter PN54 provides rapid connectivity and flexibility for modern digital ecosystems, transforming into a central hub capable of supporting multiple peripherals and fast data transfers. Designed for futureproofing, its tool-less chassis enables users to effortlessly upgrade storage and memory, ensuring this powerhouse Mini PC evolves alongside technological advancements. The ASUS ExpertCenter PN54 is crafted for those seeking high performance, connectivity, and a scalable solution in a compact form factor.