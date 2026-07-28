OnePlus 16 leak reveals huge battery, but will it launch in the UAE?

The OnePlus 16 is beginning to sound like an Android flagship built to grab attention, but buyers in the UAE may face a bigger question than its specifications: will the phone officially reach the country at all?

According to information shared by well-known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus’ next flagship could feature a 6.78-inch flat LIPO display with extremely narrow, symmetrical bezels. The handset is also tipped to retain the general design language of the OnePlus 15, including a compact square camera housing.

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Its headline upgrade could be a massive 9,000mAh battery, significantly larger than the 7,300mAh unit inside the OnePlus 15. The phone is also expected to run on Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor, while previous leaks have pointed to a high-refresh-rate screen and a possible 200-megapixel telephoto camera. None of these details has been confirmed by OnePlus or Qualcomm.

The OnePlus 16 is reportedly being lined up for an October 2026 debut in China. However, its international future is far less certain following a major change in the company’s strategy.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will no longer launch new products in North America and Europe. Existing customers in those regions are expected to continue receiving after-sales support and software updates, but the decision effectively ends the brand’s expansion in two of its most prominent overseas markets.

Reports citing Bloomberg claim the retreat could eventually extend to India and other international markets in 2027, leaving OnePlus focused primarily on China. OnePlus India, however, has publicly insisted that its operations remain unchanged, meaning a complete global withdrawal has not yet been officially confirmed.

For the UAE, there is no firm answer yet. OnePlus’ regional website remains operational and currently lists the OnePlus 15, indicating that the company has not formally exited the market.

The phone could still arrive through import retailers, but buyers may need to consider regional warranties, network compatibility and software support before placing an order.

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