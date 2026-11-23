Joining us now to know more about the circumstances surrounding Huang's reinstatement? Here's what happened in the span of two weeks.Reports emerged that 63-year-old Jensen Huang, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, who US authorities suspect of spying for BeijingTrump, closely associated with Huang, said he had asked him whether he knew the woman was a spy. Trump said Huang told him he had "absolutely no idea" and that he believed the Nvidia CEO. The US President also denied knowledge of the alleged ties when Huang accompanied him to China in May.On November 12, Huang stepped down as CEO. In a message, he admitted he was unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actionsThe market plunged. Nvidia stocks sank, and the scandal wiped almost half a trillion dollars off Nvidia's market valuation, sending shockwaves across the AI industry. Tech tycoon Elon Musk and other industry leaders were among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter calling for Huang's reinstatement.As speculation swirled around Alice Huang, Megaspeed issued a statement, clarifying that the Chinese businesswoman had officially left Megaspeed on August 30, 2025, and had no current role at the Singapore-based AI cloud computing and data centre company.US government confirmed it was investigating Megaspeed over chip exports, as the tech giant is suspected of helping to shift Nvidia's most powerful technology to China in circumvention of US rules.Nvidia Board said it has formed a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, to oversee an investigation into the allegations around HuangHuang agreed to appear for transcribed interviews with several US House committees on December 1, the House Foreign Affairs Committee saidNvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said the AI chip company would not rehire co-founder Huang as CEO. In a conference call with investors, he also declined to take questions about Huang's departure.A day later, in his first comments since his exit, Huang said he was willing to return and that he saw an "outpouring of calls from Nvidia\u2019s employees, investors, business partners, and customers" who have asked for him to return. US securities regulators are also investigating the accounting practices of Nvidia, US media reported, with New York Times saying the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) inquiry is in its early stagesOn November 23, Nvidia announces that it is reinstating Huang as CEO and President, and that it received input from senior levels of the US government.