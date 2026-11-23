Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and CEO of the company, and a board member, effective immediately.

Huang stepped down as Nvidia's CEO on November 12 after reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy that raised questions over exports of the company's advanced AI chips to China.

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US President Donald Trump welcomed the move to reinstate him, calling it a "correct and proper decision." Huang said he is honoured to return, and that he "can't wait to get back to work".

Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. Jensen Huang

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," he added, thanking the Nvidia board, Kress, Jones, employees, shareholders, industry leaders and global partners "for their extraordinary support."

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Under a unanimous vote, the Board of Directors took the decision, following a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, "after which the Board was satisfied with respect to his candor and ability" to lead Nvidia, according to a statement.

The tech giant's board received input from senior levels of the US government, following which the board said it is "confident" that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk.

Collette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer, Nvidia's Chair of the Board said, adding that Huang's reinstatement is in the "best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers".

In the storm that followed after Huang stepped down, the tech giant's Board formed a committee comprised of "solely independent directors" to investigate. The investigation will proceed to conclusion, and Huang "is committed to cooperating," the statement read.

Nvidia said it has also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

A new position of Chief Compliance Officer was also created to oversee compliance across the firm and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.