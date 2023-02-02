NVIDIA launches Studio Nights to showcase content creators designing with the power of NVIDIA Studio Platform
NVIDIA and Dubai Youth Council to host exciting competition to showcase original content across 3D, digital art, and videography/photography, created using advanced technologies of the NVIDIA Studio Platform
NVIDIA in partnership with Dubai Youth Council announced the launch of NVIDIA Studio Nights - a regional event to focus on talented content creators who are designing with the power of the NVIDIA Studio platform and RTX GPUs.
The inaugural Studio Nights will be held on February 23rd at Youth Hub Dubai, and will feature a competition across three categories - 3D, digital art, and videography/photography. Creators will have the opportunity to enter their work for consideration in each category prior to the event, with the best in each walking away with coveted prizes and trophies, courtesy of NVIDIA Middle East. The free-to-attend event will also provide networking opportunities with NVIDIA spokespersons as well as key presentations on editing tips and streamlining content workflows.
Studio Nights will offer visitors the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with how the industry-leading RTX GPUs paired with NVIDIA Studio drivers can dramatically improve and accelerate challenging tasks in leading design applications. From AI-driven object removal to smoother 4k video playback, NVIDIA Studio drivers are designed to let you truly create at the speed of your imagination.
NVIDIA Studio is much more than just a GPU - one of the advanced features that comes with RTX GPUs is the fact that all top creative apps are accelerated by AI which results in artists being able to create faster and better. There are over 75 creative apps that are accelerated by AI on RTX GPUs, which include top apps for photography, videography, rendering and broadcasting such as Adobe Premier Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and Adobe Photoshop to name a few.
Commenting on the launch, Chantelle Tavid - Head of Marketing at NVIDIA MENAT, said: "We are proud to launch NVIDIA Studio Nights to showcase incredible content creators and help foster local talent. We are passionate about designing products to help push the boundaries of creativity, and Studio Nights is the perfect platform to acknowledge some of the outstanding forms of art and imagination we've seen from the community. We wanted a space where other content creators can pick up tips from other creators as well as NVIDIA experts, and Studio Nights is our effort at bringing them all together."
Eng. Mohammad A. AlShamsi from the Dubai Youth Council added: "Focusing on creative skill development is one of the strategic youth priorities. This event will act as a youth enabler to assist in efforts made to a positive digital creative economy in Dubai. Finally, we would like to thank the Dubai Creative Hub's Budoor Abduljabbar and NVIDIA for hosting this event."
Those who would like to attend the event or participate in any of the competition categories can visit: https://bit.ly/nvidiastudionights-kt for registration details and more information.
To learn about NVIDIA Studio visit: https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/studio/