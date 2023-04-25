New WhatsApp updates announced for all users: Now, use one account on up to 4 phones; here's how it works

Latest update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone soon

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 10:32 PM

WhatsApp users can now use their account for up to four mobiles simultaneously, Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday.

“Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” said Mark Zuckerberg in his post.

While the multi-device feature has been long available it could only be used to access through browsers, computers, or tablets. But now users can use it to log in to multiple phones as well, according to a report.

This feature will come in handy for those using separate phones for home, work or business and are looking to use one account to link them all.

However, if the primary device stays inactive for a long time, it will automatically log out of all the other devices that are linked.

WhatsApp said in a blog on Tuesday, "Last year, we introduced the ability for users globally to message seamlessly across all their devices, while maintaining the same level of privacy and security."

"Today, we are improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones," it added.

With the rollout of this feature, users can switch between phones without signing out and pick up their chats where they left off.

This update has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. (With inputs from ANI)