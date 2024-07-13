New WhatsApp feature: Translate chat messages in-app soon

US data is due later in the day, where expectations are for core inflation to have risen 0.2% on a monthly basis in June, putting the annual figure at 3.4%
If you use WhatsApp to primarily communicate with people around you – whether for personal or professional purposes – an exciting new feature may be rolling out very soon.
WhatsApp Beta Info said that the social media messaging platform was testing a new feature that allows users to translate messages they receive within the app.
So, when you receive a message in a foreign language you don't necessarily know how to read in – the app will automatically translate it to your preferred language. This feature is currently being developed for Android phones.
Using language pack, the application will translate the message within the app itself – without relying on external tech – this means that your messages will continue to remain encrypted from end-to-end.
Initially, only some languages would be supported, according to WhatsApp Beta Info, including English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi, with the possibility of more languages being supported in future updates.
To combat surging inflation, the Fed in recent years hiked the benchmark lending rate to a decades-high level in hopes of easing demand
The Abu Dhabi company will retain the remaining 60 per cent stake in the project
The mega project will also see the establishment of the world's largest logistics hub for foodstuffs, fruit and vegetable trade
38% of the global population living in areas where they cannot use mobile internet due to barriers such as high cost and lack of skills
Robust liftings of Saudi crude from Asian buyers on a contractual basis provide market support, with August exports to China to rise for the first time in four months
It gave initial guidance of about 185 basis points over US Treasuries for a 10.5-year debt transaction, non-callable for 5.5 years: Document