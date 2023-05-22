New version of HONOR Magic5 Pro leaked: Is it real gold?
According to the images, the golden HONOR Magic5 Pro features a sleek gold-plated smartphone customised with a unique falcon icon, symbolising the device's powerful camera and lightning-fast Millisecond Falcon Capture feature.
Crafting a product with gold requires skill and expertise in working with precious metals. From designing the concept to implementing the final product, each step requires precision and attention to detail. The process of crafting the gold edition of HONOR Magic5 Pro has involved the casting of the gold to create the phone cover, polishing and finishing surface and incorporating the engraved falcon design icon.
The falcon has been a symbol of power, speed, and freedom in Arab culture for centuries, and it holds a special place in the hearts of many people in the Middle East. HONOR, a leading global technology brand, has chosen to engrave a falcon on the back of its upcoming HONOR Magic5 Pro, a decision that speaks to the brand's commitment to honouring the cultural heritage and identity of the region.
The falcon design is not only a tribute to the Arab tradition but also a representation of the device's powerful camera and fast Millisecond Falcon Capture feature, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to the already impressive device.
