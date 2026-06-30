New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 leak reveals surprising foldable branding

Samsung's next-generation foldable phones may have just taken another step towards launch, with a fresh leak appearing to confirm the company's unusual naming strategy for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup.

New listings spotted in the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) certification database show accessories for three upcoming devices: the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. While the entries relate to third-party cases rather than the smartphones themselves, they add weight to earlier reports that Samsung will launch two book-style foldables under those names.

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The branding has surprised many industry watchers.

Previous leaks suggested Samsung is developing two Galaxy Z Fold models this year. One is expected to retain the familiar tall and narrow design introduced with recent Fold devices, while the other is rumoured to feature a wider inner display and shorter outer screen, bringing it closer to the form factor expected from Apple's first foldable iPhone.

What's unusual is the naming. Earlier reports claimed Samsung would reserve the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 name for the wider, redesigned model, while the more familiar design would be sold as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the opposite of what many expected.

The latest WPC listings appear to reinforce that strategy ahead of Samsung's anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new foldables alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Watch 9.

The certification also hints at Qi2 Ready wireless charging support, suggesting improved compatibility with the latest generation of magnetic charging accessories.

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