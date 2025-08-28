New iPhone 17 Pro features? Apple event logo may be hiding big clues

Apple’s September 9 event invitation has set the rumour mill spinning, with keen-eyed observers suggesting that the colourful logo could be teasing two key features of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro lineup: new colours and a long-awaited cooling upgrade.

New colours for iPhone 17 Pro?

The logo’s orange and dark blue hues have drawn attention after MacRumors speculated they could correspond with new finishes for Apple’s flagship iPhone. This aligns with reporting from Macworld’s Filipe Espósito last month, who claimed the iPhone 17 Pro would be offered in five colours:

Black

White

Gray

Dark Blue

Orange

The addition of orange would mark a bold new option for Apple, while dark blue would follow the company’s recent trend of rotating deep, premium finishes through each generation of the Pro models.

Vapour chamber cooling system

Beyond colours and other rumoured features, the event’s logo may also be hinting at a more functional upgrade. The swirling, heat-map-like design is a possible nod to the iPhone 17 Pro’s rumoured vapour chamber cooling system.

According to reports, all iPhone 17 models will feature redesigned internals to improve heat dissipation, with the Pro models specifically adopting vapour chamber technology. The system works by using a thin, sealed metal chamber filled with a small amount of liquid. As the phone heats up, the liquid vaporises, spreading heat across the chamber’s surface area. The vapour then cools and condenses, cycling the process and helping to regulate device temperature.

For users, this could mean fewer overheating issues during demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, or extended camera use. The vapour chamber would also help manage the expected power output of Apple’s upcoming A19 Pro chip.

While vapour chambers have been common in high-end Android devices like Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, Apple has yet to introduce the technology in any iPhone. If the rumours prove accurate, the iPhone 17 Pro would be Apple’s first step toward addressing thermal performance at a hardware level.

With the September 9 event just around the corner, Apple enthusiasts won’t have long to wait to see if the logo truly hints at orange iPhones and cooler, more powerful Pro models.