New iPhone 17 leaks suggest Apple may ditch SIM card slots globally

Just days before the 'Awe Dropping' event, fresh leaks hint at global eSIM expansion and major tweaks to Apple’s MagSafe Clear Case

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 6:02 PM

Apple is gearing up to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, September 9, and as the launch date draws closer, fresh leaks are shedding light on what to expect — from major SIM changes to a redesigned official case.

Current iPhones in the US already ship without a physical SIM slot, relying entirely on eSIM technology. Now, according to a report from MacRumors, Apple Authorised Resellers across the EU are being told to prepare for the same shift. This suggests that eSIM-only iPhones will no longer be limited to the US market.

For months, rumours have circulated about the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air model being eSIM-exclusive. But the latest developments indicate that more models — not just the Air — could drop support for physical SIM cards in additional regions.

Apple’s move mirrors a growing industry trend. Google recently launched the Pixel 10 series as eSIM-only in the US, according to a TechRadar report, marking its own step away from traditional SIM cards. With benefits like improved security, easier carrier switching, and streamlined design, the eSIM transition is widely seen as inevitable.

First look at the new iPhone 17 Pro clear case

Meanwhile, tipsters @MajinBuOfficial and @SonnyDickson have shared images of what appears to be Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe. While Apple already offers a clear case for the iPhone 16 Pro, the leaked design shows some notable tweaks.

The new version appears less transparent overall, with a solid panel covering most of the phone’s back — concealing the MagSafe connectors in the process. A larger cut-out for the camera module is also visible, aligning with rumours of a redesigned camera system. Another subtle change: the Apple logo has been repositioned slightly lower, now centered beneath the camera cluster.

With just over a week left until Apple’s 'Awe Dropping' event on September 9, all eyes are on Cupertino to confirm which of these leaks hold true.