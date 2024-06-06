New generative AI multimodal platform launched in UAE

Arjun Prasad, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer of QX Lab AI.

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 4:50 PM

QX Lab AI, a pioneering artificial general intelligence (AGI) company based in the UAE, announced the launch of Ask QX PRO, an advanced version of its Generative AI platform Ask QX.

QX Lab AI id the first multimodal AI company in the UAE and the only company with a foundational product live.

Building upon the success of Ask QX, which focused on text-to-text capabilities, Ask QX PRO introduces a wide array of multimodal features. These include advanced text-to-image generation, image-to-text conversion, comprehensive document analysis, and sophisticated text-to-code functionality. By incorporating these diverse capabilities, Ask QX PRO offers users a powerful and versatile tool for various applications.

Arjun Prasad, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of QX Lab AI, said, “We are thrilled to unveil Ask QX PRO to the world, developed right here in the UAE. The country’s pioneering approach to AI adoption provides an unparalleled environment for our generative AI platform to flourish. Our decision to launch here is a testament to the UAE’s visionary strides in AI adoption and its digitally savvy community, which serve as an ideal launchpad for our platform. Our alignment with the nation’s commitment to lead in responsible AI deployment and drive global digital innovation underscores our dedication to progress. Leveraging the UAE’s relentless pursuit of technological advancement and its dynamic ecosystem, we are poised to showcase Ask QX PRO and position it as a transformative force in shaping the evolving landscape of Generative AI.”

Developed entirely in the UAE, this innovative technology supports over 120 languages. QX Lab AI is based on a foundational model, training on its datasets with its own API, making it one of the six foundational models in the world, alongside OpenAI, Gemini, Anthropic, and Cohere. For its multimodal architecture tailored for B2B industries, Ask QX PRO has introduced two technologies: the Advanced Multimodal Synthesis System (AMSS) and the Dynamic Integration and Synthesis Matrix (DISM). These enable seamless data integration, facilitate complex interactions among various data types, and ensure accurate, adaptive outputs that respond dynamically to evolving business needs while maintaining the highest standards of data integrity and security. QX Lab AI places the utmost importance on data privacy and security, ensuring local data storage complies with relevant UAE laws. The company collaborates with leading infrastructure providers to protect user data, adhering to the most stringent data security standards applicable in the UAE. Ask QX PRO is a proprietary, closed-source platform, offering enhanced security and exclusivity compared to open-source alternatives.

QX Lab AI has evolved from a bootstrap startup to a prominent player in the tech industry. As the company embarks on its next phase of growth, it invites investors to join its journey as it expands from the UAE to the global stage, driving innovation and transforming industries worldwide.