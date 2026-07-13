New Apple Pencil models could launch in 2027 with a major battery upgrade

Apple is reportedly preparing a new generation of Apple Pencil accessories for launch next year, and the biggest change may not be about drawing features at all.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is developing updated versions of both the lower-cost Apple Pencil with USB-C and the higher-end Apple Pencil Pro. The new models are expected to arrive alongside the next iPad Pro lineup, which is reportedly planned for spring 2027.

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The current Apple Pencil range is split between two very different products. The Apple Pencil USB-C, introduced in 2023, is the more affordable option. It charges through a USB-C cable, magnetically attaches to the side of compatible iPads and supports features such as low latency, tilt sensitivity and hover on selected models.

The Apple Pencil Pro, launched in 2024, is aimed at more serious creators. It charges magnetically from the iPad and includes advanced features such as squeeze controls, barrel roll, haptic feedback, double tap, hover support and Find My integration.

The problem is that neither model is designed for easy battery replacement. Once the internal battery degrades, users generally have limited repair options. Like many compact electronics, the current Pencil models are tightly sealed and not built to be opened and reassembled by customers.

That could change with the next generation. Reports suggest Apple may introduce a redesigned battery system to make the new Apple Pencil models easier to service. One reason is the European Union’s Batteries Regulation, which includes rules requiring many portable batteries in products sold in the EU to be removable and replaceable by end users from February 2027.

The regulation is part of a wider push to reduce electronic waste and extend product lifespans. While smartphones and laptops usually attract most of the attention, the rules can also affect smaller rechargeable accessories such as styluses, keyboards, mice and headphones.

For iPad users in the UAE, the change could still matter even if the regulation is European. Apple often designs global hardware around major market requirements, meaning a more repairable Pencil could eventually benefit users everywhere.

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