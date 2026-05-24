Mystery Apple headphones appear in FCC filing ahead of launch

A newly discovered FCC filing may have revealed Apple’s next pair of headphones before the company was ready to announce them.

The filing, first spotted by MacRumors, references an unreleased Apple-made device carrying the model number A3577. While most of the technical details remain hidden under a confidentiality request, the filing clearly describes the product as “Bluetooth over-ear headphones.”

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According to the documents, the mystery device includes “an integral battery, microphone and antenna,” confirming that it is a wireless audio product rather than a simple accessory.

Apple only recently refreshed the AirPods Max lineup, making it less likely the company is preparing another major update so soon. That has led many observers to believe this filing could instead point to the next generation of Beats headphones.

As always with FCC filings, an appearance in the database does not guarantee an immediate launch. But historically, Apple products typically surface in regulatory documents only weeks or months before becoming official.

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