Motorola Razr Fold launches in UAE with free FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket
Customers in the country can pre-order the new phone priced at Dh7,499 and receive a complimentary FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket via e& UAE
- PUBLISHED: Tue 14 Apr 2026, 1:42 PM
Motorola has launched the Razr Fold – FIFA World Cup 26 Collection exclusively in the UAE through e& UAE, with customers who pre-order from April 14, 2026, receiving a complimentary FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket.
The Motorola Razr Fold represents the brand's first book-style foldable smartphone, featuring a 6.6-inch external display that unfolds into an 8.09-inch 2K LTPO internal screen. The device has been rated the number one foldable camera system by DXOMARK and includes one of the largest batteries available in foldable smartphones.
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Additional features include high-performance processing, integrated AI tools, flexible layouts with moto pen ultra support, and dual-display functionality designed for both productivity and entertainment applications.
The limited edition FIFA World Cup 26 Collection will be available online and across e& UAE retail stores starting April 14, with a price point of Dh7,499. The pre-order promotion offers buyers the opportunity to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 live.