Microsoft says consumer products services recovered; still monitoring enterprise services 

The technology giant apologised on Friday for the disruption, clarifying that the incident was caused by a technical issue and was not linked to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Nov 2026, 8:23 AM UPDATED: Sat 14 Nov 2026, 9:44 AM
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Microsoft said its consumer products services had fully recovered at 4.10pm UTC on Friday (1610 GMT), while it was seeing some sustained recovery for its Microsoft 365 enterprise services.

The technology giant said it was "monitoring the backlog of email messages accrued during this event" before considering the issue with the enterprise services resolved.

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"Due to the severity of impact this incident caused, we're monitoring for an extended period to ensure no additional mitigative actions are required," Microsoft said in an update on its service status page.

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The technology giant apologised on Friday for the disruption, clarifying that the incident was caused by a technical issue and was not linked to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence.

Microsoft said the problem originated during an earlier network capacity upgrade and surfaced following a subsequent network change.

"The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change. We have addressed the underlying issue and continue to restore service to remaining customers and regions," the company said.

The company also expressed regret over the impact on customers and business partners, acknowledging their reliance on its services.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously," it said.

Microsoft added that it would publish a detailed post-incident report once its review was complete.

The outage affected several Microsoft products and services, disrupting healthcare services, delaying corporate earnings reports and leaving schools struggling to communicate.

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