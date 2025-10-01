  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:54 | DXB clear.png33.3°C

Microsoft raises top Xbox Game Pass subscription by 50%

Alongside the price increase, the company rebranded its cheapest and middle tiers to "Essential" and "Premium"

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 8:31 PM

Top Stories

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Will US visa services in UAE be affected by government shutdown?

Watch: Dubai Fountain returns after nearly 6 months, calls city 'pearl of world'

Watch: Dubai Fountain returns after nearly 6 months, calls city 'pearl of world'

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Oman: 2 die after poisoning from contaminated bottled water

Microsoft's Xbox has raised the price of the highest tier of Game Pass by 50% and expanded its offerings under the videogame subscription service to include more games, enhanced cloud streaming and a revamped rewards system.

Xbox will now charge $29.99 per month for a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, $10 higher than earlier, the console maker said in a post on Wednesday.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Trade247 launches in Dubai as UAE investors shift toward regulated forex brokers

thumb-image

Typhoon Bualoi kills dozens in Vietnam and Philippines

thumb-image

UAE strongly condemns deadly attack on Michigan church

thumb-image

Bangladesh blames foreign arms for deadly hill clashes

thumb-image

How will 'New Gaza' look under Trump's vision to end war, free hostages?

 

In return, these subscribers will get more than 75 first-day releases a year, including premium titles such as "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7", and "Ninja Gaiden 4."

Microsoft had last month also announced price hikes for its consoles in the U.S. for a second time this year due to tariff-induced cost pressures.

Xbox has made big bets on its subscription service by offering more premium titles and cloud gaming access, as it seeks to establish a foothold in the games-as-a-service industry to counter sluggish console sales and economic uncertainty.

Alongside the price increase, the company rebranded its cheapest and middle tiers to "Essential" and "Premium", and included unlimited cloud gaming in them, as a part of its push to allow gamers to stream titles anywhere.

Prices for the other two tiers remain unchanged, Xbox said.