Microsoft, Apple exit observer roles on OpenAI board

Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
In a move reflecting shifting dynamics in the tech industry, both Microsoft and Apple have decided to relinquish their observer seats on the board of OpenAI, reported UK-based 'The Financial Times'. The move comes amidst reports of increased regulatory scrutiny over the involvement of tech giants in AI startups.
Microsoft, which had invested significantly in OpenAI, including a substantial $13 billion investment in its generative AI technology, ChatGPT, has announced its immediate withdrawal from its observer role on OpenAI's board.
The decision was communicated via a letter to OpenAI, citing the company's satisfaction with the progress made by the newly formed board.
Similarly, Apple, which was expected to take up a similar observer role as part of an agreement to integrate ChatGPT into its devices, has opted not to do so.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Although Apple declined to comment on the matter, sources familiar with the situation indicate that the tech giant will not be taking an observer position on OpenAI's board.
In response to these developments, OpenAI has announced a revised strategy for engaging with its strategic partners and investors.
According to the FT report, the organisation plans to hold regular meetings with partners like Microsoft and Apple, along with investors such as Thrive Capital and Khosla Ventures.
This shift, as explained by an OpenAI spokesperson, aims to foster a more inclusive and collaborative approach to governance and strategic decision-making.
The board of OpenAI recently saw the addition of Phil Schiller, Apple's former marketing chief, as an observer, which was reported just days before these withdrawals.
However, Schiller will no longer be observing OpenAI's operations, highlighting the fluidity and perhaps underlying tensions within the organisation's boardroom dynamics.
Analysts speculate that the decision by Microsoft and Apple to step back from their observer roles could be linked to strategic considerations or internal dynamics within OpenAI.
While some suggest possible concerns over antitrust scrutiny or strategic disagreements, the exact motivations behind these decisions remain unclear.
ALSO READ:
Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
Big firms' pay hikes spreading to smaller firms, says BOJ; upbeat view may heighten case for near-term rate hike
The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl
A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters' overseas earnings when repatriated
The partnership will see Aeon upgrade its live operations with the latest Ocado technologies including what it calls 'On-Grid Robotic Pick'
Asian currencies were under pressure last week, with the Japanese yen falling to its lowest in 38 years
The British fintech company has applied for a UK banking licence but three years on is still awaiting