Microsoft 365 outage hits Outlook, other services: What tech giant has said so far

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog as we report on the Microsoft outage affecting Outlook and other services globally]

On Thursday, a Microsoft outage hit businesses worldwide, causing widespread disruption to workplaces and customers. The outage which has now lasted for over 18 hours has affected essential services like Outlook, and the tech giant is working to resume service.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed more than 25,000 reports of Outlook problems in the US at 9.30 pm ET (6.30am UAE time) on November 12. At its peak, Downdetector showed more than 130,000 reports of Outlook problems in the US around 1 pm ET (10pm UAE time) on Thursday.

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Microsoft said there is no evidence of "malicious activity", but investigations are ongoing and a full post-incident report will be released after mitigation is complete.

The tech giant said it is seeing "encouraging recovery progress in Europe; Japan remains comparatively more stable, while North America is also improving", while admitting that users may face intermittent issues.

What has Microsoft said so far? Here's what we know: