Meta's Muse Image explained: Features, UAE availability, and how to use it

Meta has launched Muse Image, its first image generation model from Meta Superintelligence Labs, as the company pushes deeper into AI-powered creativity across Instagram, WhatsApp and Meta AI.

The tool is designed to turn simple prompts into polished visuals. Users can ask Meta AI to create an image from scratch, edit an existing photo, remove unwanted objects, generate posters or infographics, and even render readable text inside images, something many AI image tools still struggle with.

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Muse Image also works with Meta’s Muse Spark model, allowing it to think through more complex prompts before producing a final image. According to Meta, the system can plan layouts, use real-time web context and blend multiple visual references, which should make it more useful for creators, small businesses and everyday users who want quick social-ready visuals.

One of the more interesting features is presets. Meta AI will suggest ready-made ideas such as restoring an old family photo, trying a new hairstyle, turning yourself into a claymation character or creating a 16-bit video game-style avatar.

Users can also upload a photo of a room and ask Meta AI to redesign it with real products from the web or Facebook Marketplace. For Instagram users, Muse Image can also use public profile content when an account is @-mentioned in a prompt, though this has already raised privacy questions.

Is Muse Image available in the UAE?

Meta says Muse Image is available through the Meta AI app and meta.ai. Since Meta AI is already accessible in the UAE, users in the country can check whether the image tool has appeared in their account.

However, the rollout across Meta apps is more limited. Instagram Stories effects are launching first in the US, while image generation in WhatsApp chats with Meta AI is starting in selected countries. Meta has not yet confirmed a full UAE rollout date for these app-specific features.

How to use Muse Image

To try it, open the Meta AI app or visit meta.ai. Enter a prompt such as “Create a Dubai skyline poster at sunset” or upload a photo and ask for a specific edit. If available in your account, you can also use Muse Image through Meta AI in WhatsApp chats or Instagram creative tools.

For now, Muse Image is free for everyday creation, though Meta says higher usage will be available through its subscription plans.

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