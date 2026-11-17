Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it had modified Instagram's recommendation systems specifically for India to show less sexually suggestive and violent content, as the government tightens oversight of online content.

The announcement comes after New Delhi last month asked the company to review how it recommends posts, and strengthen checks on content that could incite violence or disrupt public order.

Meta said it had improved default protections over the past year based on user feedback.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The changes in India affect recommendations from accounts users do not follow, and concern what Instagram promotes, rather than a blanket ban on the content, Meta said.

India's technology ministry asked Meta in an October 10 advisory to review its ranking and recommendation systems, so potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified.

People in India now report recommended content about half as often as a year ago, Meta said, without providing any underlying figures.

India's IT ministry had also asked Meta to avoid exposing users disproportionately to a single or limited set of narratives, and report the measures it had taken.

Meta did not link its changes to the government advisory.

The company has previously adjusted its Facebook platform's content ranking in countries such as Canada and Brazil to reduce political content.