Meta rolls out new feature; parents can now see what teens ask AI

Teenagers are no longer just turning to search engines — many are now asking artificial intelligence (AI) for guidance on everything from homework to personal struggles.

In response, Meta Platforms has introduced a new feature aimed at giving parents visibility into these interactions, without exposing private conversations.

The feature, called 'Insights', shows the general topics teens have asked Meta’s AI assistant about over the past seven days. The tool will be available under parental supervision settings across platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. Instead of showing full chats, the feature highlights general topics such as school, lifestyle, relationships, travel, and health and wellbeing.

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Tool for guidance, not surveillance

Experts said that this is more than just a new feature and it shows how much influence AI now has on young users.

US-based chief security advisor Morey haber said the feature is a sign that AI is no longer just a tool, but something that can influence how teenagers think and make decisions. The security adviser from BeyondTrust said that without this kind of visibility, AI could become an “unmonitored advisor shaping beliefs and decisions” for young people.

Experts also said that these tools should not be used to constantly monitor children. Santiago Pontiroli, team lead, Threat Intelligence Research, Acronis said the main value of the feature is that it can help parents identify exposure to harmful topics early.

“These tools can help parents identify possible exposure to harmful themes before a situation escalates,” stressed the Argentina-based expert.

He added that the goal should be guidance, not surveillance. “The best results come when these tools are used as an early warning and combined with trust, digital literacy, and open conversations,” he said.

Social media companies' responsibilities

The experts also said the feature should be used to start conversations, not restrict behaviour. “If parents notice certain topics being explored often, the right approach is to talk to their children rather than block access,” said Haber.

Meta is also supporting this by providing conversation prompts to help parents speak with their teens in a calm and non-judgmental way.

They also stressed that social media companies have a responsibility to build safe systems around AI tools used by teenagers.

Pontiroli said that if AI is being added to everyday apps, platforms must also provide proper safeguards, parental tools, and clear systems.

“Controls alone are not enough and must be part of a wider system that includes moderation, reporting, and education,”

They believe stronger controls will be needed as AI continues to grow. “These should include better filters, clearer labels for AI-generated content, and education to help young people question what they see online,” said Pontiroli.

"Future systems may need to continuously assess risk, similar to how cybersecurity systems monitor behavior,” said Haber.