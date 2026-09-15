Meta launches UAE subscription for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook from Dh5.99/month

US technology giant Meta — which owns WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other popular social apps — on Tuesday launched its subscription service Meta One starting at Dh5.99 a month.

The services offers individuals, creators and businesses expanded access to AI tools and professional features across its family of apps.

Meta brings together more than 50 features already rolled out on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI, with Edits and AI glasses to follow. More than 15 million subscriptions and trials have been recorded so far, according to the company.

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Meta stressed that the core experience across its apps and Meta AI will remain free, with subscriptions unlocking additional specialised capabilities and expanded AI usage beyond what the free tier offers.

Plans for individuals

Meta One builds on the single product plans launched earlier this year — Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus — which the company said are seeing strong retention.

Instagram Plus has recently gained custom DM and Story fonts, notifications for specific Story viewers, and DM previews. Facebook Plus is adding Messenger customisation options, expanded Reels insights, and super reactions across Reels and Feed posts.

WhatsApp Plus will soon test chat and media backup storage, along with Focus Schedules to mute or hide chats on a set timetable.

Meta One's Core and Premium bundles combine these single-app features with greater access to compute-intensive AI tools, including image and video generation through Meta's Muse models, and in-app tools such as Restyle on Instagram.

Meta said early testing showed more than half of bundle subscribers used both AI and expression features, with tools like Restyle and voice effects on Instagram cited as key reasons for subscribing.

Creators and businesses

For creators and businesses, Meta One brings professional tools and AI directly into the apps their audiences already use.

New features include an enhanced profile showcasing a business’ website, locations and customer reviews, a prominent follow button on Reels, and automatic follow invitations for users who engage with content. Businesses also get expanded access to Meta Business Agent to handle customer queries around the clock.

Meta said further features are planned, including Edits Plus, which will offer additional cloud storage for syncing projects across devices and greater use of an upcoming Edits assistant to analyse Instagram insights and generate content ideas.

Pricing and availability

Meta One plans are now available globally, with single product plans starting at Dh5.99 a month, individual bundles from Dh22.99 a month, and creator and business bundles from Dh46.99 a month.

Single product plans:

• Instagram Plus: Dh7.99

• WhatsApp Plus: Dh5.99

• Facebook Plus: Dh7.99

Bundles for individuals:

• Core: Dh22.99

• Premium: Dh76.99

Bundles for businesses and creators:

• Essential: From Dh46.99

• Advanced: From Dh119

• Expert: From Dh359