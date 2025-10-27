  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 5, 1447 | Fajr 05:05 | DXB clear.png31.1°C

Meta launches 'ghost posts' that disappear after 24 hours on Threads

The feature is aimed at boosting usage, expanding options for users to share posts on the app, similar to the widely used "stories" employed across Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

Published: Mon 27 Oct 2025, 10:24 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Gold prices fall by up to Dh10; 24K drops to Dh481.50

Dubai: Gold prices fall by up to Dh10; 24K drops to Dh481.50

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

‘Emirates Loves India’ gates close early due to safety concerns; organisers issue apology

‘Emirates Loves India’ gates close early due to safety concerns; organisers issue apology

Social media giant Meta launched on Monday posts that are automatically archived 24 hours after being uploaded, dubbed "ghost posts," on its Threads app, mimicking a popular feature available on its other platforms.

The feature is aimed at boosting usage, expanding options for users to share posts on the app, similar to the widely used "stories" employed across Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE Royals attend wedding reception of adviser Faisal Al Bannai’s sons

thumb-image

Van de Ven double lifts Tottenham to victory at Everton

thumb-image

Is India-US tariff pact targeting $500b trade closer?

thumb-image

India defies tariff turbulence, set to outpace major economies with 6.6pc growth: IMF

thumb-image

Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run

 

Any replies to ghost posts will be sent to users' messaging inboxes, not allowing other users to see who has liked and replied.

"You can share unfiltered thoughts and fresh takes without the pressure of permanence or polish," Meta said.

Users can create this type of post by toggling the ghost icon in the post creation menu, and the posts will appear as a grayed-out dotted chat bubble in their feed to distinguish them from regular posts.

Threads was launched in 2023 as a competitor to Elon Musk's X. As of August, Threads had 400 million active users.