Meta removes end-to-end encryption for Instagram direct messaging

End-to-end encryption is a privacy feature designed to ensure that only the sender and recipient can read messages

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 9 May 2026, 3:36 PM
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As of May 8, 2026, Meta's photo and video sharing app Instagram has officially stopped end-to-end encryption for direct messaging on the platform, marking a significant change in its features. The company updated its support page and began notifying users through in-app alerts in March.

Meta's Help Center says that if users have chats that are impacted by this change, they will see instructions on how they can download any media or messages they may want to keep.

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They also said that users running older versions of the Instagram app may first need to update the application before they can download or access affected chats.

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End-to-end encryption is a privacy feature designed to ensure that only the sender and recipient can read messages, preventing third parties — including the platform itself — from accessing chat content. When enabled, even Meta itself cannot access the contents of those conversations unless a user voluntarily shares them.

Why has chat encryption been removed

Dina El-Kassaby Luce, a spokesperson for Meta, had told The Verge in March that the decision was largely driven by low adoption.

The company said that very few Instagram users were actually using the end-to-end encryption option, which had been introduced as an optional feature rather than the default messaging mode.

Unlike WhatsApp, Instagram never made encrypted chats the default experience. Users had to manually enable the feature, and it was only available in some regions.

The move arrives amid an ongoing global debate over encrypted messaging platforms and user privacy. Technology companies have faced criticism from privacy advocates for sharing user data with external entities, including law enforcement.

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