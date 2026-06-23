Meta Glasses launch: Price, features, variants and UAE availability

Meta has officially expanded its wearable AI ambitions with the launch of Meta Glasses, a brand-new line of smart glasses developed in partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. Starting at $299 (around Dh1,100), the new range is Meta's most affordable AI eyewear yet and is designed to bring artificial intelligence into everyday life without sacrificing style.

Unlike the company's existing Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta products, the new lineup carries Meta's own branding and arrives in three distinct styles.

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The first is the Meta Adventurer, a classic rectangular frame available in multiple sizes. Then there's the Meta Fury, a bolder design aimed at users who want a more distinctive look. Finally, Meta has partnered with Kylie Jenner on Meta Glasses by Kylie, a slim oval-shaped frame that marks the celebrity's first venture into wearable technology. Together, the collection includes 26 style and lens combinations, with options ranging from clear and prescription lenses to polarised and Transitions variants.

Under the hood, Meta Glasses pack many of the features that helped make the Ray-Ban Meta lineup a success. Users can take photos and videos hands-free, listen to music through open-ear speakers, make calls, and interact with Meta AI using a dedicated hardware button. The glasses also feature a multi-microphone array for improved voice recognition and wind-noise reduction. Battery life is rated at more than eight hours, while the included charging case provides up to 40 additional hours of use.

The biggest upgrade is AI. Meta Glasses are the first wearable devices to ship with Meta AI powered by Muse Spark, the company's latest multimodal AI model. New capabilities include smarter visual understanding, real-time translation in 20 languages including Arabic and Hindi, dynamic photo capture, and upcoming pedestrian navigation features.

Will Meta Glasses Be Available in the UAE?

For now, the answer is no. Meta says the new glasses are launching in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and several European markets. The UAE is not included in the initial rollout list but that could change given the country's strong appetite for premium consumer technology

The UAE is already one of the markets where Meta AI is supported across Meta's ecosystem, and previous Meta wearable products have gradually expanded into new regions after launch.

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