Meta Connect: What Zuckerberg's 'AI updates' mean for future tech

The CEO's teaser for Meta Connect 2026 hints at major AI advancements and new smart glasses. Discover how these announcements could redefine wearable technology and what's next for augmented reality

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 13 May 2026, 1:00 PM
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Meta has officially confirmed the dates for its biggest annual consumer event, and this year’s edition could bring major announcements around smart glasses, AI, and wearable devices.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on Instagram that Meta Connect 2026 will take place on September 23 and 24 in San Francisco, likely at the same venue used for last year’s conference.

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For viewers in the UAE, the keynote presentation is expected to begin at 3am GST on Thursday, September 24, based on the announced 4pm Pacific Time schedule.

Zuckerberg’s teaser post offered several clues about what Meta may unveil during the event. One slide featured a sunglasses emoji alongside phrases like “AI updates,” “better wifi,” “demos,” and “special guests". Another image showed Zuckerberg holding what appeared to be a pair of smart glasses, with several more devices visible on a nearby table.

The teaser has intensified speculation that Meta is preparing to launch new smart glasses, potentially including updated Ray-Ban Meta wearables with prescription lens support. Earlier rumours suggested the company was working on more advanced AI-powered glasses designed for everyday use.

One blurred word in the teaser, which reads “performance”, has also sparked rumours about additional hardware announcements.

Reports earlier this year claimed Meta is developing a smartwatch codenamed Malibu 2, aimed at competing with devices from rivals like Apple. The wearable is expected to feature health tracking tools alongside Meta AI integration.

Meanwhile, Meta’s next-generation VR headset, the Quest 4, is also expected to make an appearance. Earlier this year, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth confirmed the headset is still in development, though details remain limited.

The company has been steadily expanding its focus on AI-powered hardware and mixed reality experiences as competition in the wearable tech space heats up.

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