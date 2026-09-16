Meta plans camera-free smart glasses 'Luna' for fall launch: Report

The new glasses model has six built-in microphones that allow users to speak with Meta's AI chatbot and Muse, the company's newly launched consumer AI agent

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 16 Sept 2026, 8:28 AM
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Meta plans to release a camera-free pair of smart glasses, internally code-named Luna, this fall, following growing scrutiny of smart glasses over their recording capabilities, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here's a few details:

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The new glasses model has six built-in microphones that allow users to speak with Meta's AI chatbot and Muse, the company's newly launched consumer AI agent, the report said.

Luna also has a button on the side that can be used to quickly activate Meta AI, and speakers that are similar to the ones in the current models, The Information added.

Meta could unveil the glasses at its annual Connect developer conference next Wednesday and Thursday, and is targeting October for shipments, according to the report.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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