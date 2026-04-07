Look: iPhone 17 Pro Max captures stunning Moon shot on Artemis II lunar flyby

The Artemis II mission continues to deliver historic moments, and now, a breathtaking image of the Moon’s surface, captured by one of the four astronauts onboard, Reid Wiseman, was taken using the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

As the Orion spacecraft approached the Moon for its flyby, astronauts dimmed the cabin lights to get a clearer view of the lunar surface.

During a live broadcast, Wiseman stepped into frame and showed off a detailed image he had just captured on his iPhone. The shot revealed intricate features of the Moon, later confirmed by Mission Control to include the Chebyshev crater.

Wiseman also shared a key detail: the image was taken using the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s 8x zoom, highlighting the growing capabilities of smartphone cameras, even in extreme environments like space.

Astronaut Reid Wiseman captured this stunning image of the Moon using nothing more than an iPhone 17 Pro.



the same camera that fits in your pocket. pic.twitter.com/mZevaDhhIT — Earth (@earthcurated) April 6, 2026

This mission marks the first time NASA has officially allowed astronauts to use modern smartphones during a deep space mission. According to NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, Artemis II is the first mission where astronauts are “flying with the latest smartphones.”

The photo was taken during Artemis II’s lunar flyby, a critical phase where the spacecraft swings around the Moon before beginning its journey back to Earth.

While this is just a screenshot from the livestream, we're yet to see the final images and videos captured on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, all of which will be shared by NASA on their official sites and accounts.