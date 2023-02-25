Look: First Emirati 3D-printing centre of excellence opens in Abu Dhabi

The centre is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the additive manufacturing industry, says top official

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 3:04 PM

A centre that will be in charge of regulating all 3D-printing in the UAE is now open in Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Saturday.

Sindan, the first Emirati 3D-printing centre of excellence, has been launched by Tawazun Council in collaboration with local companies.

“The launch of the first Emirati Centre of Excellence for 3D Printing is a major milestone and a testament to the UAE’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement. We are confident that this centre will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the additive manufacturing industry in the UAE and beyond,” said Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Tawazun Council.

In addition to aiding and speeding up the expansion of the additive manufacturing sector, the centre will perform research and development on key and important components.

Al Hashmi pointed out that the opening of the centre is a significant step for the UAE in the field of advanced manufacturing and exemplifies the country's dedication to innovation and development.

“The centre will play a significant role in guaranteeing future growth and worldwide market competitiveness for the nation.”

Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, sector chief for defence and security industrial affairs at Tawazun Council, noted that the primary tasks of the centre will involve influencing additive manufacturing and 3D-printing strategies in the defence, aerospace, and other sectors.

“The centre will also serve as a bridge between industry, academia, fulfilling national needs by offering 3D printing certification, studying and developing standards and validation, and expanding the UAE's footprint in the global supply chain,” Abushehab said.

“Through the training and development of Emiratis’ functional and scientific skills, the centre will boost capacities by providing them with additional high-quality, long-term employment prospects. This is in line with the vision of the UAE’s leadership that places a top priority on the development of Emirati capabilities,” Abushehab added.

